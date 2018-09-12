Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Records sack Monday

Ansah (shoulder) recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack across 19 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Jets.

Ansah started off the game strong but he was once again bit by the injury bug, exiting the contest with a shoulder injury. When Ansah is on the field he's dominate, as evidence by his sack on Darnold, but the defensive end has struggled to remain healthy over the past three seasons. Look for more updates on his status to come once the practice reports are released Wednesday.

