Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Records sack Monday
Ansah (shoulder) recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack across 19 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Jets.
Ansah started off the game strong but he was once again bit by the injury bug, exiting the contest with a shoulder injury. When Ansah is on the field he's dominate, as evidence by his sack on Darnold, but the defensive end has struggled to remain healthy over the past three seasons. Look for more updates on his status to come once the practice reports are released Wednesday.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to return to Monday's contest•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from hammy issue•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from PUP list•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Placed on PUP List•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Long-term deal looks unlikely•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...