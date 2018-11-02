Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Remains day-to-day

Ansah (shoulder) is still considered day-to-day heading into Week 9, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah has missed the last six games as he continues to deal with the shoulder issue, although coach Matt Patricia indicated his recent practice work has been encouraging. The 29-year-old appears to be slated for the questionable tag once against after posting limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday.

