Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from hammy issue
Ansah's recent stint on the PUP list was the result of a tweaked hamstring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ansah apparently recovered from offseason knee surgery in time for the start of training camp, only to suffer a minor hamstring injury during a conditioning test. After missing the first week and a half of camp, the 29-year-old pass rusher finally returned to practice Monday. While he isn't expected to play in Friday's exhibition against Oakland, Ansah should be available at some point this preseason. He has 44 sacks in 73 career games, with only seven absences through five seasons despite frequently appearing on the injury report.
