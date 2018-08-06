Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from PUP list
The Lions activated Ansah (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Monday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The knee issue resulted in Ansah logging limited activity during the Lions' offseason program and in the early stages of training camp, but his activation from the PUP list implies that he's ready for more extensive work in practices. Because of his late start to full-contact work, Ansah could be held out of Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders, but his availability for the start of the regular season is no longer in any peril.
