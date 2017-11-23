Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns Thursday
Ansah (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Vikings.
Ansah reeled off 30 sacks in his first three campaigns as a professional, but the last two have yielded just six in 21 games due to a number of injuries, namely a high-ankle sprain last year and a knee concern in 2017. He may have difficulty impacting the box score versus a Minnesota offensive line that's allowed an NFL-low 10 sacks this season.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.