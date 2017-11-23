Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns Thursday

Ansah (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Vikings.

Ansah reeled off 30 sacks in his first three campaigns as a professional, but the last two have yielded just six in 21 games due to a number of injuries, namely a high-ankle sprain last year and a knee concern in 2017. He may have difficulty impacting the box score versus a Minnesota offensive line that's allowed an NFL-low 10 sacks this season.