Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns to game
Ansah (ankle) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Ansah missed the second quarter in order to be evaluated by the medical staff. He returned and played most of the second half, ultimately finishing the game with five tackles.
