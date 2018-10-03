Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns to practice
Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's pratice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
This is a positive step forward for Ansah, who missed practice all of last week and then sat out last Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Barring any setbacks, Ansah seems to be on track to play this weekend against the Packers.
