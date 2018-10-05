Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out again Week 5

Ansah (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Ansah will thus miss a fourth consecutive game since originally getting hurt in the first half of the season opener. The defensive end was able to log limited participation in practice all week, though, so there's a good chance Ansah could return after the Lions' bye in Week 6. In the meantime, look for Romeo Okwara and Da'Shawn Hand to continue handling the starting defensive end responsibilities in Detroit.