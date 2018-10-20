Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out again

Ansah (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Ansah was originally listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week before ultimately being ruled out Saturday. The 29-year-old will look to return next week against the Seahawks as he continues to battle the shoulder injury sustained in the season opener, his only game action of the season.

