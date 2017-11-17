Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out for Sunday

Ansah (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah will miss his second consecutive game, and the Lions struggled without him in Week 10, allowing 100 rushing yards for only the second time this season. The Bears feature two high-caliber running backs in Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, and the Lions will have to rely on Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga to fill in at defensive end for the time being.