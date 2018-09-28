Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out for Week 4

Ansah (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah's lack of availability is no surprise, given that the defensive end has been unable to return to practice since sitting out Detroit's Week 3 victory over the Patriots. The veteran will attempt to get healthy for Detroit's Week 5 game, and Da'Shawn Hand will get the starting nod as long as Ansah remains sidelined.