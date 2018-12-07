Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Set for Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Ansah has been battling the shoulder issue all season but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old saw 41 defensive snaps last Sunday against the Rams, and will hopefully be able to continue ramping up his workload at Arizona.

