Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Shut down for season
The Lions placed Ansah (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The transaction spells an end to Ansah's season and possibly his time in Detroit. Since posting a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2015, Ansah has missed time each of the subsequent three seasons, sitting out 14 games in total. Though Ansah was still effective at getting after the passer when he was able to take the field, the Lions might prefer to invest elsewhere across the roster rather than paying up to retain the 29-year-old, who will become a free agent in March. Ansah's future outlook is further muddled by the likelihood that he'll require surgery to repair the torn labrum he played through this season before Detroit shut him down, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...