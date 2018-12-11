Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Shut down for season

The Lions placed Ansah (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The transaction spells an end to Ansah's season and possibly his time in Detroit. Since posting a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2015, Ansah has missed time each of the subsequent three seasons, sitting out 14 games in total. Though Ansah was still effective at getting after the passer when he was able to take the field, the Lions might prefer to invest elsewhere across the roster rather than paying up to retain the 29-year-old, who will become a free agent in March. Ansah's future outlook is further muddled by the likelihood that he'll require surgery to repair the torn labrum he played through this season before Detroit shut him down, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

