Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Still not practicing

Ansah (shoulder) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah has yet to retake the practice field after missing the Lions' Week 3 victory over the Patriots. The defensive end has been battling a lingering shoulder injury since Detroit's season opener, and no timetable for his recovery has been disclosed. If Ansah is unable to suit up against Dallas on Sunday, expect Da'Shawn Hand to be propelled into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories