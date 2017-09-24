Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Suiting up in Week 3

Ansah (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah had been labeled as questionable heading into Sunday after the knee injury limited his involvement in practice this week. While the defensive end may not be completely healthy, a gimpy Ansah still represents the Lions' top pass rusher and could present a tough matchup for a Falcons offense that will be missing one of its starting tackles in Ryan Schraeder (concussion).