Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Suiting up Sunday

Ansah (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

As was the case leading up to the Week 4 win over the Vikings, Ansah was limited in practice all week while managing the knee injury, but he'll receive clearance to take the field on game day once again. Ansah has been a strong IDP option along the defensive line with 10 tackles and three sacks in four games this season, but all three of those sacks came in the Lions' Week 2 win over the Giants.