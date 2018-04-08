Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Underwent offseason knee surgery
Ansah underwent minor clean-up surgery on his knee this offseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It isn't clear when this procedure took place, but it likely had something to do with the knee injury that caused Ansah to be a weekly sighting on the injury report for the majority of the 2017 season. There's been no indication that the defensive end is still in recovery, though we won't know for sure until later this spring, as Ansah won't be in attendance for April's voluntary workouts due to a family obligation back home in Ghana, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.
