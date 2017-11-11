Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Unlikely to play Week 10

Ansah has a back injury and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Ansah has been battling a knee issue all season, but it's a back injury that may finally force him to miss his first game of the season. Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga could be slated for increased snap counts Sunday with Ansah unlikely to play.

