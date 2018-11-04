Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will play Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ansah, who has not played since the first quarter of Week 1, will be tested pre-game before the Vikings commit to him playing.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...