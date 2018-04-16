Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will report to Lions on Tuesday

Ansah (knee) is going to report to the Lions on Tuesday and sign his $17.14 million franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was originally reported that Ansah would not be with the Lions for voluntary workouts in April while he attends to a family obligation in Ghana, but with the defensive end returning home Monday, he'll be able to make things official with the Lions. Ansah was never expected to negotiated a long-term deal with Detroit, but signing the tag Tuesday will make that official. It also would appear that Ansah is very close to a full recovery from minor knee surgery that he underwent a little over a week ago, but an update on that should come with more details after team workouts.