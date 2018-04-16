Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will report to Lions on Tuesday
Ansah (knee) is going to report to the Lions on Tuesday and sign his $17.14 million franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was originally reported that Ansah would not be with the Lions for voluntary workouts in April while he attends to a family obligation in Ghana, but with the defensive end returning home Monday, he'll be able to make things official with the Lions. Ansah was never expected to negotiated a long-term deal with Detroit, but signing the tag Tuesday will make that official. It also would appear that Ansah is very close to a full recovery from minor knee surgery that he underwent a little over a week ago, but an update on that should come with more details after team workouts.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Underwent offseason knee surgery•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not expected to hold out for new deal•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Gets franchise tag from Detroit•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Records 12 sacks in contract year•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Monster perfomance against Bengals•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Saturday•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...