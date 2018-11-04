Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will suit up versus Vikings

Ansah (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Ansah hasn't played since Week 1 versus the Jets, a game he had four tackles and a sack in while logging just 19 offensive snaps. He'll immediately bolster the Lions' pass rush, and his first target will be Kirk Cousins, who has been dropped 23 times in eight games.

