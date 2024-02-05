Ragnow (ankle/knee/toe) plans to take time this offseason to assess his injuries and plot his future, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ragnow has been dealing with an inoperable toe condition for the better part of three years and played through knee and ankle sprains during Detroit's playoff run. The 27-year-old just wrapped up his sixth NFL season after being drafted No. 20 overall in 2018 out of Arkansas. He missed just two starts in 2023, but injuries have clearly taken a toll on his body. "I need to find a way to get back to Frank," Ragnow said. "And I don't regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you, and I'm just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I'm feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well."