Ragnow and the Lions agreed Thursday on a four-year, $54 million contract extension, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Detroit had already exercised Ragnow's $12.66 million fifth-year option for 2022 last week, so the extension will keep in the fold through the 2026 season. The extension will also make the 24-year-old the NFL's highest-paid center, a deserved reward after he ranked fourth among qualifiers at the position in run-block rate and seventh in pass-block win rate last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The one-time Pro Bowler has started in all 45 of his appearances since being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.