Lions' Frank Ragnow: Carried off field with leg injury
Ragnow suffered an apparent right leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Ragnow needed to be helped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg. The 2018 first-rounder was eventually put on a cart. While it's not certain he suffered a long-term injury, Ragnow's potential absence would be a significant blow to the fantasy prospects of anyone in the Lions offense, namely Kerryon Johnson.
