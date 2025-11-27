The Lions reinstated Ragnow (undisclosed) from the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL during the offseason, and despite missing training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the veteran center is "in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later." Ragnow has since been placed on the exempt/commissioner permission list, and while he's eligible to play in Week 14 against the Cowboys, it's more likely that he'll be available to play in Week 15 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Once he's cleared to play, Ragnow could reclaim his starting spot at center from Graham Glasgow (knee).