The Lions announced Saturday that Ragnow failed his physical due to a Grade 3 hamstring strain, which will keep the 29-year-old sidelined for the 2025 season.

The 2018 first-rounder came out of retirement Wednesday, and despite signs pointing to him being available as soon as Week 15 against the Rams, his physical came back with the diagnosis of a severe hamstring strain. Head coach Dan Campbell relayed to reporters Saturday that Ragnow disclosed to the team that he was dealing with a hamstring injury, but neither party knew its severity until the physical, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. With Ragnow out of the picture, Graham Glasgow (knee) will remain as the Lions' starting center while Trystan Colon -- who started against the Packers on Thursday -- serves as the backup.