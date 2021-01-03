site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-frank-ragnow-gearing-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Gearing up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ragnow (throat) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Ragnow will return to the lineup for the first time since fracturing his throat in Week 14. The 24-year-old is slated to start at center Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read