Lions' Frank Ragnow: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ragnow (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Ragnow practiced in limited fashion throughout the entire week as a result of a foot issue, but it's since been revealed that he'll be ready to start at center this weekend versus the Jets.
