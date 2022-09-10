Ragnow (groin) is officially listed as questionable for the Lions' Week 1 game against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

While a groin injury has Ragnow questionable Sunday, he also missed the last 13 games of the 2021 season due to a toe injury. If he is ultimately unable to give it a go, Evan Brown would be the likely candidate to replace him at center.