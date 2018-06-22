Lions' Frank Ragnow: Lining up at offensive guard

Ragnow is preparing to play at guard in 2018, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ragnow was a highly-regarded center during his college days at Arkansas, but the Lions evidently have other plans for where he'll line up in the pros. In fact, the team reportedly hasn't had Ragnow take any snaps at center whatsoever. Regardless, the rookie has been impressive in offseason workouts and is fully expected to open the 2018 campaign in the starting lineup.

