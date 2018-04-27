Lions' Frank Ragnow: Lions select 20th overall

The Lions selected Ragnow in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

The esteemed Arkansas center replaces another Arkansas center after Travis Swanson left Detroit for the Jets. Ragnow (6-foot-5, 312 pounds) will be expected to step into the starting lineup immediately and, while it's not especially easy for rookie linemen to stand out, the fact that his pedigree is much greater than Swanson's means it's reasonable to hope Ragnow will prove an upgrade.