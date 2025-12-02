The Lions placed Ragnow (hamstring) on the reserve/retired list Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ragnow came out retirement this past Wednesday in an attempt to bolster the Lions' offensive line, but that comeback was short lived after he failed his physical due to a Grade 3 hamstring strain. He has been placed back on the reserve/retired list, and it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will attempt to come out of retirement again going into the 2026 season. Graham Glasgow (knee) will remain as Detroit's starting center while Trystan Colon serves as the backup.