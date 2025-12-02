Lions' Frank Ragnow: Moved back to reserve/retired list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions placed Ragnow (hamstring) on the reserve/retired list Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ragnow came out retirement this past Wednesday in an attempt to bolster the Lions' offensive line, but that comeback was short lived after he failed his physical due to a Grade 3 hamstring strain. He has been placed back on the reserve/retired list, and it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will attempt to come out of retirement again going into the 2026 season. Graham Glasgow (knee) will remain as Detroit's starting center while Trystan Colon serves as the backup.
More News
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Fails physical, won't play in 2025•
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Coming out of retirement•
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Announces surprise retirement•
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Officially past pectoral issue•
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Getting work at practice•
-
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Ruled out for Week 4•