Lions' Frank Ragnow: Participating in offseason workouts
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ragnow has received medical clearance and is participating in the first week of offseason workouts, Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site reports.
After missing the final 13 games of last season, Ragnow won't lose any time preparing for the 2022 campaign.
