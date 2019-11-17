Ragnow is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear as to when and how Ragnow picked up the nock, but he'll land in the league's mandated concussion protocol. It's likely that Ragnow's practice availability next week will shed some light on his progression through the protocol. If he's unable to suit up in Week 12, Beau Benzschawel could be in line to see the start at center.