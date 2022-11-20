site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-frank-ragnow-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ragnow (foot/toe) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Ragnow was able to log a practice Friday, setting the table for him to suit up Sunday in New York. His ability to play is certainly a boon for the Lions offensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read