Lions' Frank Ragnow: Ready for action Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ragnow (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Ragnow has been nursing a nagging foot injury for over a month now, but after practicing on a limited basis Friday, he'll ultimately continue serving as Detroit's starting center on New Year's Day.
