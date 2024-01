Ragnow (ankle/knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Despite being in visible pain throughout the Lions' divisional-round win over the Buccaneers, Ragnow was able to play through his injuries and he's expected to do it once again in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro will likely assume his regular duties as Detroit's starting center this weekend.