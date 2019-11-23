Play

Ragnow (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

No surprise here, as Ragnow was unable to practice all week. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can return to the field. His next opportunity to suit up will be on Thanksgiving versus the Bears.

