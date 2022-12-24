site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Set to play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Ragnow (foot) is not on the Lions' list of inactives for Saturday's game in Carolina.
Ragnow has been dealing with a foot issue for over a month, but he'll suit up again versus Carolina despite logging a DNP/DNP/LP series of practice sessions this week.
