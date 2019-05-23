Ragnow has been lining up at center from the start of OTAs, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Center is a tough position for an inexperienced rookie and the Lions likely had that in mind by playing Ragnow at guard in 2018. The first-rounder finally appears to be transitioning to the position they envisioned him at all along and his development will be critical for the success of Kerryon Johnson and company.

