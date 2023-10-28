Ragnow (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Raiders, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell noted Saturday that it's "hard to say" whether Ragnow will be able to play or not, but did say that the "good news" was that the center has an additional day to recover since the Lions play Monday night. Birkett notes that Detroit has been giving Ragnow one day off of practice per week to rest a toe injury he has dealt with since the 2021 season. If Ragnow is unable to suit up Monday, Graham Glasgow -- who has started at both guard positions this season -- is expected to shift to center while Kayode Awosika would start at left guard.