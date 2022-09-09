Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow (groin) wants to play in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, but they'll wait to determine his status until they see how he responds to Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ragnow missed the final 13 games last season due to a toe injury but was able to participate in the team's offseason workouts. However, he's now dealing with a groin injury that may sideline him to start the 2022 campaign. Evan Brown would likely step up as the starting center against Philadelphia if Ragnow is ruled out.