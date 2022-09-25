site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Will play Sunday
Sep 25, 2022
Ragnow (groin) is active Sunday against the Vikings.
Ragnow was unable to go in Week 2 against the Commanders, however he'll return to the field Sunday. He should resume his role as the team's starting center, giving the
Lions offensive line a boost against the Vikings.
