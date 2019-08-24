Ragnow (ankle) will not be placed on injured reserve, but could end up missing regular-season time, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ragnow evidently sprained his ankle in Friday's preseason contest in which he was off. Considering the lack of information regarding Ragnow's injury, it's entirely possible the interior lineman could wind up missing time into the regular season.

