Johnson signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Johnson spent the 2016 season on injured reserve with the Buccaneers and was released prior to Week 1 earlier this month. The 29-year-old will hope to replicate his 2014 season in Detroit when he had 29 tackles (23 solo) and six sacks, but he more likely will serve as a rotational piece on the defensive line.

