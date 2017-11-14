Lions' George Johnson: Returns to Detroit
Johnson re-signed with the Lions on Tuesday.
Johnson spent four games with the Lions earlier this season before being waived prior to the team's bye week. In order to make room for Johnson on the active roster, the team waived fellow defensive end Jacquies Smith. In his first four-game stint with Detroit, Johnson averaged just over 20 defensive snaps per contest, recording two tackles in the process.
