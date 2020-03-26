Lions' Geremy Davis: Heads to Detroit
Davis (hamstring) is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, Davis spent the past four seasons bouncing on and off the Chargers' roster, catching three passes in 26 games. A hamstring injury sent him to IR in late November, and he'll now need to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in Detroit.
