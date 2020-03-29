Lions' Geronimo Allison: Signs with rival
Allison agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Lions on Sunday.
Allison arrives from Green Bay where he was used primarily in two- and three-wide sets, sporting a receiving line of 34-287-2 for the 2019 season. The Lions already have proven options such as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones (ankle) and Danny Amendola on the roster, so it appears that Allison will be battling Marvin Hall (foot) for the No. 4 receiver spot in Detroit heading into the 2020 season.
