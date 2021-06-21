Allison's chances of making the roster will likely depend on his ability to contribute on special teams, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of the Athletic report.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, Allison is competing with a totally different group of receivers in Detroit compared to the one that was headlined by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones last summer. However, nothing has changed in the sense that Allison is a long shot to re-emerge as a significant fantasy contributor. In fact, with Baumgardner and Burke noting that Victor Bolden and Kalif Raymond could be competing for the Lions' last roster spot at wide receiver, Allison is not guaranteed to even log offensive snaps for Detroit in 2020. However, his saving grace could be on kickoff and punt coverage, which is how Allison fit in on special teams during spring practices.