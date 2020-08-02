Allison opted out of the 2020 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allison flashed occasionally in four seasons in Green Bay, but he only surpassed 300 yards in one of them, combined for six touchdowns and had 89 catches in 46 games. He was set to vie with Marvin Hall and rookie Quintez Cephus for slotting near the bottom of the regular-season roster, so Allison's decision likely makes the Lions' own roster decisions easier for the upcoming campaign.
